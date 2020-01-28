New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fastenal worth $32,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

