New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Copart worth $29,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Copart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

