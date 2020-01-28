New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.28 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

