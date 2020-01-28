New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.88 Million Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

