New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of D. R. Horton worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

