New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.81 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

