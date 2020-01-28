New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

