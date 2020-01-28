New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,107 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ResMed worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $160.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

