New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,210 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

NYSE:ROK opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

