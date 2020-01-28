New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

