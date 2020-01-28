New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,007 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Continental worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $25,885,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

