New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,366 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 397,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,116,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.