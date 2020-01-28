New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,429 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

