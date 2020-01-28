New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,983 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

SWKS opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.