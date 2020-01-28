New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,759 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.09 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

