Newton (NEW) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market cap of $17.74 million and $2.74 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

