Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nexa Resources by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

