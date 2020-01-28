Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,262,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,739 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

