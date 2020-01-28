NEXT Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. NEXT has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $151,734.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00664592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 182.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

