NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.66. 285,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

