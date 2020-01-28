Nextera Energy Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,547% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 99,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -137.09%.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.