NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $0.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexTier Oilfield Solutions an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 395,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,794. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million.

