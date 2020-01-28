Nexty Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. In the last week, Nexty has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $1.10 million and $11,341.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.