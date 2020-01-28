Nexus 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,412.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $110,412.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

