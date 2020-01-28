Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Nice worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nice by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nice by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

