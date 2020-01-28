NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Cut to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

