Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

