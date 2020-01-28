Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 694,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 64,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

