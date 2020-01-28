Niobium Coin (NBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $5,626.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,737,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

