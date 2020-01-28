NKN Reaches Market Cap of $8.65 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $1.84 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 7% against the dollar. One NKN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BCEX, Bitrue and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

