Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBL. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 18,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

