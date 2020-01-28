NOIA Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $57,530.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,753,291 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

