Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.65.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

