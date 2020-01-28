Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Declares $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.03. 37,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $162.73 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

