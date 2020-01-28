Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

