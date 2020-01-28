Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of NPRUF opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.