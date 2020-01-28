Northwest Natural Holding Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

