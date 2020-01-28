NPCoin (NPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,479.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $5,479.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

