NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NRG Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 125,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,741. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.