Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $249,179.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, CoinBene, Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX, Bitrue, Koinex, Ethfinex, WazirX, Binance, Bittrex, BITBOX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.