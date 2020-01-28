NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total value of $1,940,551.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $83.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,030.00. 23,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,454. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,488.80 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,830.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,658.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

