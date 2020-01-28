NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 187.87 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.49).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

