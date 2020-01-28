NWF Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NWF traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.43). 61,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,009. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $90.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

