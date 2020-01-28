Nxt (NXT) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $1.92 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005726 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, SouthXchange, HitBTC, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

