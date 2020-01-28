Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

