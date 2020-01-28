Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 18,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 168,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

