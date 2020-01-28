OAX Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. OAX has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Binance. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

