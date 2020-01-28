Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,508.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $3,508.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $29.64 or 0.00317340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

999 (999) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

