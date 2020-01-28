ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,002.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $294,002.00 and approximately $63,793.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,413.02 or 1.00736599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046312 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

