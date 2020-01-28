Odyssey Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Bittrex. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $220,579.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinTiger, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.